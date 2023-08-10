News
Rediff.com  » News » HC takes up revision case against TN minister, wife in assets case

HC takes up revision case against TN minister, wife in assets case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 10, 2023 17:28 IST
The Madras high court on Thursday ordered notice to Tamil Nadu higher education K Ponmudy and his wife on a criminal revision case taken up on its own following their acquittal in a disproportionate wealth case by a local court in Vellore in June this year.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu higher education K Ponmudy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who initiated revision against the acquittal of Ponmudy and his wife Visalatchi, said the additional public prosecutor takes notice on behalf of the state.

The registry is directed to issue notice to the accused for the hearing on September 7, 2023.

 

The registry is directed to place a copy of this order before the Chief Justice for information, the judge added.

The prosecution case was that Ponmudy, a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 1.4 crore in his name and that of his wife, disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as minister between 1996 and 2001.

The Vellore court had acquitted the couple on June 28.

ED raids another TN minister, Stalin says poll stunt
Will Annamalai's 'DMK Files' Help BJP?
Setback for Balaji, SC disallows habeas corpus plea
Covid: WHO classifies Eris as 'variant of interest'
Sarah Will Make You Go Shalala Lala
Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era ends
Act against panchayats for banning Muslims: Nuh MLA
TN minister gave illegal mining licences to family: ED

TN guv farms out Balaji's portfolios, wants him sacked

