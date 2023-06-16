News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Not agreeing to Balaji continuing as minister, says TN governor

Not agreeing to Balaji continuing as minister, says TN governor

Source: PTI
June 16, 2023 18:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday re-allocated the portfolios held by arrested state Minister V Senthil Balaji, on the recommendations of Chief Minister M K Stalin but "has not agreed" to the minister continuing in the cabinet, the Raj Bhavan said.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi. Photograph: PTI Photo

With Balaji now becoming a minister without portfolio, Ravi opposed his continuing in the Stalin-led cabinet as he was facing criminal proceedings, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

 

Ravi "has not agreed to Thiru V Senthil Balaji continuing any longer as a member of the council of ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody," it said.

On Stalin's recommendations, the electricity, non-conventional energy development portfolio held by Balaji has been allocated to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu, the release said.

Further, the subjects prohibition and excise, molasses held by Balaji have been allocated to Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy.

Thennarau and Muthusamy will hold the new portfolios in addition to their existing ones.

Balaji had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a cash-for-jobs scam and is currently hospitalised.

The portfolio reallocation comes a day after the ruling DMK accused Ravi of not accepting Stalin's recommendation to do so.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Foreign funds fuelled Sterlite protests: TN governor
Foreign funds fuelled Sterlite protests: TN governor
Dalits not safe in TN: Guv opens fresh fire on Stalin
Dalits not safe in TN: Guv opens fresh fire on Stalin
Governor finally okays TN bill banning online gambling
Governor finally okays TN bill banning online gambling
Court acquits 35 in 2002 riots cases, slams media
Court acquits 35 in 2002 riots cases, slams media
Biparjoy: 200 teams in Gir, Kutch to protect wildlife
Biparjoy: 200 teams in Gir, Kutch to protect wildlife
Army kills 5 terrorists, foils huge infiltration bid
Army kills 5 terrorists, foils huge infiltration bid
PICS: Eng vs Aus, 1st Ashes Test, Day 1
PICS: Eng vs Aus, 1st Ashes Test, Day 1
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'A governor should not be indulging in politics'

'A governor should not be indulging in politics'

Why Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Has Got It Wrong

Why Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Has Got It Wrong

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances