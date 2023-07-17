ED raids another TN minister, CM Stalin says election campaign

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate's searches on premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday mocked the central agency as having joined the 'election campaign.'

IMAGE: Enforcement Directorate officials search Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy's residence in Villupuram district. . Photograph: ANI

The case against Ponmudy was a 'false case' that was foisted on him nearly 13 years ago during the late J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime, Stalin told reporters here before leaving for Bengaluru to take part in the Congress-led Opposition meet.

"As regards Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi is already conducting a poll campaign for us and now, the ED has joined (the poll scene) and I feel the election work for us will be easy," Stalin said.

"The DMK is not worried a wee bit," he said on the ED searches. Such an action by the ED was 'usual, ordinary and a drama' enacted to divert attention.

People were witnessing it all who would give a fitting reply in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The face-off between Governor R N Ravi and the DMK regime covers several issues including pending files and Bills and he has been accused by the ruling dispensation of acting like a BJP functionary.

Subsequent to the case filed during the AIADMK regime, the ED has been probing money laundering in this regard. In this connection, the ED has conducted searches on the premises linked to DMK leader and Higher Education Minister Ponmudy in Chennai and Villupuram.

The DMK chief said it was the AIADMK that was in power continuously for a decade in the state and they did not make any efforts in respect of this case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at the premises of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in state capital Chennai and in Villupuram, they said while the ruling DMK dubbed the action 'political vendetta.'

The 72-year old minister is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in Villupuram district while his 49-year old son Sigamani is a Member of Parliament representing the Kallakurichi seat.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011) and there were allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to loss of about Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.

The state police had a filed a complaint to probe these charges of alleged corruption against the minister and those linked to him and the Madras High Court in June refused to stay the trial in this case after Sigamani approached it with a petition for relief.

The minister is accused of obtaining mining/ quarry licences for his son and other family members and the licencees are alleged to have quarried red sand beyond the permissible limit.

The High Court said that there were grounds to presume that the petitioner has committed the offence and hence the trial cannot be stopped.

Recently, Ponmudy was acquitted in another case 'foisted' against him during the AIADMK rule, he said, adding 'he (Ponmudy) will face the case legally.'

The CM, answering a question said the Opposition meet (on July 17 and 18) is to dislodge the BJP-led regime at the Centre. It was not convened in connection with the Cauvery river water issue. 'India itself is facing a threat' and the opposition's meeting is to save the nation, he asserted.