News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC orders Sunita to take down Kejriwal's court video

HC orders Sunita to take down Kejriwal's court video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 15, 2024 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Saturday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to take down a video recording of court proceedings related to the excise policy case from social media platforms.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on June 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, is seen addressing a trial court.

A bench of justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma issued notices to six people, including Sunita Kejriwal, and social media intermediaries X, Meta and Youtube on a petition alleging violation of video conferencing rules of the Delhi high court.

 

The high court also directed the social media intermediaries to take down similar content if it is brought to their notice that it has been re-posted.

The court passed an ex parte interim order and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

It was hearing the petition filed by lawyer Vaibhav Singh.

In his petition, Singh claimed that when Arvind Kejriwal was produced before a trial court on March 28 after his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, he chose to address the court in-person and the video recording of the proceedings was posted on social media platforms which is prohibited under the high court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021.

The video was allegedly re-posted by Sunita Kejriwal and the others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is India Still A Democracy?
Is India Still A Democracy?
'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'
'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'
When Kejriwal Returned Home
When Kejriwal Returned Home
Coach hails Germany's unity after biggest Euro win
Coach hails Germany's unity after biggest Euro win
USA qualify for 2026 T20 WC after ousting Pakistan
USA qualify for 2026 T20 WC after ousting Pakistan
What Makes Janhvi Sparkle
What Makes Janhvi Sparkle
Nitish brought shame when he touched Modi's feet: PK
Nitish brought shame when he touched Modi's feet: PK
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why Delhi court denied interim bail to Kejriwal

Why Delhi court denied interim bail to Kejriwal

Before Tihar, Kejriwal Seeks Blessings

Before Tihar, Kejriwal Seeks Blessings

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances