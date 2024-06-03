News
Before Tihar, Kejriwal Seeks Parents' Blessings

Before Tihar, Kejriwal Seeks Parents' Blessings

By Rediff News
June 03, 2024 10:53 IST
Arvind Kejriwal seeks his parents' blessings before leaving for Rajghat.

The Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor surrendered later at Tihar Jail at the end of the interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on May 10.

 

 

All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal, who didn't have a photograph of the Mahatma in his office -- preferring Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar -- at Rajghat, the Gandhi memorial, accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP leaders.

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal and party MP Sanjay Singh after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal with his children at Rajghat.

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and other party officials at a meeting before surrendering at Tihar Jail.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Is India Still A Democracy?
'EC Has Been Found Wanting'
'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'
Sikkim Awaits 'Golay Ke Nau Guarantee'
T20 World Cup: Namibia edge Oman in Super Over!
Box Office: Mr & Mrs Mahi Doing Well
Markets all-time high as exit polls predict Modi 3.0
