Before Tihar, Kejriwal Seeks Parents' Blessings

Arvind Kejriwal seeks his parents' blessings before leaving for Rajghat.

The Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor surrendered later at Tihar Jail at the end of the interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections on May 10.

IMAGE: Kejriwal, who didn't have a photograph of the Mahatma in his office -- preferring Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar -- at Rajghat, the Gandhi memorial, accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP leaders.

IMAGE: Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal and party MP Sanjay Singh after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Kejriwal with his children at Rajghat.

IMAGE: Kejriwal with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and other party officials at a meeting before surrendering at Tihar Jail.

