7 bodies found dead in houses burnt after TMC man's murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 22, 2022 14:20 IST
The charred bodies of seven persons were on Tuesday recovered from a few burnt houses at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, a senior police officer said.

IMAGE: Several houses were burnt in Bogtui village situated on the outskirts of Rampurhat town. Photograph: ANI

The incident took place following the alleged murder of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader on Monday.

The officer said that seven bodies have so far been recovered from the houses in Bogtui village situated on the outskirts of Rampurhat town.

 

A fire brigade official, however, claimed that 10 charred bodies were recovered.

The body of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC panchayat deputy chief of Barshal village, was found in the area on Monday, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
