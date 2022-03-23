Birbhum arson: Villagers flee due to lack of security

Residents of West Bengal's Bogtui village, where eight people were burnt to death following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh, have started to flee in fear and lack of confidence in the security measures provided by the police.

IMAGE: Firemen douse the blaze at a site where several houses were set afire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

An air of gloom hangs in the Bogtui village post-arson as most villagers have moved out from their homes and several others are making moves.

The villagers are of the view that the police are not providing them with enough security to stay back.

"The police cannot provide us security. We are fleeing. My brother-in-law died in the incident. Had there been security by the Police, this incident wouldn't have happened," a villager, Sherin told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Birbhum arson has also created a political stir in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has demanded an investigation into the incident by Central agencies.

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, has also claimed that about 20 people have been killed in the arson, 'but no one knows the actual number because no one is being allowed to enter in Birbhum'.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident.

The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Amid the row over the incident, Mamata Banerjee urged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar 'to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe'.

Banerjee said Governor Dhankhar's comments were not forthcoming whenever much more heinous incidents happened in the BJP-ruled states and also in other parts of the country.

She said whenever an unfortunate incident happens in West Bengal, Dghankhar leaves no stone unturned to castigate and malign the State government.

Dhankhar in a Twitter post had said that horrifying violence and arson orgy at Rampurhat, Birbhum indicates the state is in grip of the violent culture and lawlessness.

"Violence at Rampurhat indicates an alarming situation in West Bengal. Law and order situation is nosediving in the state. Bengal is a laboratory of violation of human rights. I want to cooperate with the government, provided lawful procedure takes place," Dhankhar said.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

He further informed that Bhadu Sheikh's murder was reported on Monday night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby 'had caught fire'.

A special investigating team has been formed to probe the matter.