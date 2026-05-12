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Six Injured In Mob Attack At Haryana Toll Plaza

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 12, 2026 22:06 IST

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A mob attack at a Haryana toll plaza near Sohna, triggered by a parking dispute, left six employees injured and prompted a police investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Six employees injured after a mob attacked the Ghamroj toll plaza near Sohna, Haryana.
  • The attack followed a dispute between a resident and a security guard over parking at the toll plaza.
  • CCTV footage captured the attackers assaulting toll workers and damaging property.
  • Police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

Six employees were injured after a mob allegedly stormed the Ghamroj toll plaza near Haryana's Sohna on Tuesday, assaulting workers and vandalising the toll office following a minor dispute, police said.

The injured employees were were rushed to Sohna Civil Hospital before being referred to Gurugram for further treatment, they said.

 

CCTV Captures Toll Plaza Vandalism

The police said CCTV cameras installed at the plaza captured the entire incident, including the attackers carrying sticks, thrashing toll workers and damaging property inside the toll office.

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am when a Sohna resident travelling to Gurugram stopped at the toll plaza to get a monthly pass. An argument allegedly broke out between him and a security guard over parking.

Police Investigation Underway

Soon after, the man allegedly called his relatives, following which a group of around 10 youths reached the plaza and attacked the staff, police said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused at Bhondsi police station and efforts are underway to identify them through CCTV footage, police added.

"Following the complaint of the injured toll worker, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the unknown accused. We are investigating the matter and trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage. The accused will be arrested soon," Bhondsi SHO Inspector Surender Singh said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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