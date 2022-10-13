News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mob vandalises mosque in Gurugram, threaten namazis; no arrests so far

Mob vandalises mosque in Gurugram, threaten namazis; no arrests so far

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 13, 2022 21:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A mob of more than 200 people ransacked a mosque at a village in Gurugram assaulting people who were praying inside and threatened to expel them from the village.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

The police registered an FIR in the incident that happened in Bhora Kalan village on Wednesday night, but no arrests were reported till Thursday evening.

 

According to a complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, Bhora Kalan village has only four houses of Muslim families.

He said that the ruckus began Wednesday morning, when a mob comprising about 200 people reportedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

"In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us," the Subedar said in his complaint, according to the police.

By the time the police reached, the accused had fled.

The police recovered a mobile phone from the spot which may belong to someone part of the attacking mob, officials said.

Following Mohammad's complaint, an FIR was registered against Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and several others under sections of IPC related to rioting, trying to cause religious strife, and unlawful assembly at Bilaspur police station.

"As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said ASI Gajender Singh, the investigating officer. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ahmedabad cops to hold Hindu-Muslim cricket matches
Ahmedabad cops to hold Hindu-Muslim cricket matches
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
Muslims welcome Hanuman Jayanti procession in Raj
Muslims welcome Hanuman Jayanti procession in Raj
Discipline not at cost of freedom: SC judge on hijab
Discipline not at cost of freedom: SC judge on hijab
Will injury woes sink Barca at El Clasico?
Will injury woes sink Barca at El Clasico?
China sees rare protest against Xi, zero Covid policy
China sees rare protest against Xi, zero Covid policy
Wearing hijab is simply a matter of choice: SC judge
Wearing hijab is simply a matter of choice: SC judge
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Time for Hindus and Muslims to reconcile

Time for Hindus and Muslims to reconcile

Guj witnesses communal clashes on Ram Navami, 1 dead

Guj witnesses communal clashes on Ram Navami, 1 dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances