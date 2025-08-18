Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier

In a disturbing incident, the Meerut police have arrested four employees of the Bhuni toll plaza for brutally assaulting an Indian Army jawan.

IMAGE: Screen grab of a viral video showing the toll plaza workers thrashing an Indian Army jawan, August 17, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy @NCMIndiaa/X

The incident occurred late on Sunday night when the jawan was passing through the toll plaza on his way to Srinagar.

The victim, identified as Kapil, was traveling in his car to rejoin duty in Srinagar.

According to police reports, as he approached the toll plaza, he requested the employees to allow his vehicle to pass quickly since he was running late.

However, the toll plaza staff denied his request, leading to a violent altercation.

A passenger traveling in a nearby car captured the entire episode on camera, which soon went viral across social media platforms.

The graphic footage showed the jawan being physically assaulted by the toll plaza workers, sparking outrage among the public and prompting swift action from the authorities.

The Meerut Rural police responded promptly to the viral video and registered a case at the Sarurpur police station, under whose jurisdiction the Bhuni toll plaza falls.

Within hours, four accused employees were taken into custody, while the police continue to search for others involved in the attack.

A tweet from the Meerut Rural police station confirmed the arrest of the four accused and assured the public that further efforts are underway to apprehend all culprits.

'A case has been registered under serious sections, and four accused have been arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest the others, and further legal proceedings are being conducted,' the tweet read.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Rakesh Kumar Mishra provided more details on the incident via X, stating, 'The violent incident took place after Army jawan Kapil, who was on leave, was returning to duty in Srinagar. Due to delays in the queue, he requested toll employees to let his car pass, but they refused. The situation escalated, resulting in the jawan being beaten up.'

'The Meerut Rural police have assured that justice will be served and are continuing their investigation to ensure all responsible parties face legal consequences for this unacceptable act of violence against a member of the armed forces.'