Nihang Sikhs assault toll booth employee in MP over payment dispute

A dispute over toll payment in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly led to an assault on a toll booth employee by a group of Nihang Sikhs, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about highway safety.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly assaulted a toll booth employee in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, over a toll payment dispute.

The incident occurred at the Madai toll plaza on National Highway-44 as the group was travelling from Punjab towards Nanded, Maharashtra.

An FIR has been registered against five individuals, and police are investigating the incident using video footage.

The toll booth staff allege the Nihang Sikhs attempted to pass without paying and damaged property, leading to the assault.

A group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly assaulted a toll booth employee after a dispute over payment in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, following which a case has been registered against five persons, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when vehicles carrying Nihangs, a Sikh sect recognisable by their blue robes and traditional weaponry, from Punjab reached the Madai toll plaza on National Highway-44, they said.

The matter came to light after a video of the alleged violence went viral on social media on Saturday.

Police said the group was heading to Nanded, known for the revered Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib gurdwara, in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Citing the FIR, police said the toll staff alleged that the group tried to pass without paying the toll and attempted to break a barrier. On being stopped, some Nihang Sikhs got down from their vehicles and allegedly abused the staff.

As the dispute escalated, they allegedly assaulted toll in-charge Munesh Singh Baghel using sword hilts and baseball bats, leaving him injured.

Police Investigation and Aftermath

Lakhnadon police station house officer K P Dhurve said that a case has been registered against five persons based on a complaint by toll plaza manager Amit Kumar Gupta.

"The footage shows Nihang Sikhs. We are trying to identify the accused based on the video of the incident," the official said.

After the alleged violence, the group fled towards Maharashtra, claimed the toll booth staff.