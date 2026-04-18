Ambala Police File Murder Case In Man's Death

Following a father's persistent plea, Ambala police have registered a murder case related to the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man, initiating a new investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ambala police file murder case in connection with the death of Rahul Mishra.

The victim's father alleged foul play, prompting a fresh investigation.

Haryana minister Anil Vij directed the police to register a murder case.

The victim's landlord and his son are under suspicion in the case.

A murder case was filed in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man two months ago at Lekhi Complex in the Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment here, police said on Saturday.

Rahul Mishra, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, was employed as a deputy engineer at a private company.

Father's Plea Leads to Murder Investigation

The case was lodged after Rahul's father, Vinod Kumar Mishra, who is serving in the Indian Air Force as a junior warrant officer, approached Haryana Transport minister Anil Vij at his residence on Friday.

Vinod, a resident of Lucknow, stated that his son died under mysterious circumstances, but the police did not take any action in the matter.

The officer leveled serious allegations against Rahul's landlord and his son in connection with the death of Rahul.

Minister Orders Investigation

Vij directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Mahesh Nagar Police Station to register a case of murder in the matter, and the request was seen through.

Earlier, the police had been proceeding with the case on the premise that Rahul Mishra's death was an accident.

Rahul's father in his fresh complaint stated that his son was a deputy engineer and was living in a rented accommodation.

On February 6, his body was recovered in the parking area of Lekhi Complex.

The landlord claimed that Rahul died after he fell from the roof.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve questioning the landlord and his son, along with gathering forensic evidence from the scene.