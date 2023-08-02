What Is Going On In Haryana?

Scenes from Haryana after two days of communal violence cost human lives, damaged property and the loss of many vehicles.
IMAGE: Burnt vehicles in Haryana's Nuh district, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: A damaged bus is removed in Nuh, August 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Damaged vehicles in Nuh, August 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Damaged shops in Nuh, August 1, 2023, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Damaged shops in Gurugram, August 1, 2023, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Policemen sit outside closed shops during a curfew in Nuh, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: A deserted bus terminal in Nuh district, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Burnt shops in Nuh, India, August 1, 2023, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: A crane removes a burnt vehicle in Nuh, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Burnt shops in Gurugram district, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com