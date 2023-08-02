News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Is Going On In Haryana?

What Is Going On In Haryana?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 02, 2023 11:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scenes from Haryana after two days of communal violence cost human lives, damaged property and the loss of many vehicles.

 

IMAGE: Burnt vehicles in Haryana's Nuh district, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

 

 

IMAGE: A damaged bus is removed in Nuh, August 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles in Nuh, August 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Damaged shops in Nuh, August 1, 2023, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Damaged shops in Gurugram, August 1, 2023, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Policemen sit outside closed shops during a curfew in Nuh, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A deserted bus terminal in Nuh district, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Burnt shops in Nuh, India, August 1, 2023, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A crane removes a burnt vehicle in Nuh, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Burnt shops in Gurugram district, August 1, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Scenes Of Mayhem In Haryana's Nuh
Scenes Of Mayhem In Haryana's Nuh
How Communal Violence Can Hurt India
How Communal Violence Can Hurt India
'We will be paying the cost for decades'
'We will be paying the cost for decades'
Hotel stocks have more room for an upside: Analysts
Hotel stocks have more room for an upside: Analysts
Shardul's World Cup battle: Will he make the cut?
Shardul's World Cup battle: Will he make the cut?
Fundraising activity in debt market gathers speed
Fundraising activity in debt market gathers speed
Ayushmann Aka Pooja... Paisa Vasool!
Ayushmann Aka Pooja... Paisa Vasool!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Day after violence, peace meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

Day after violence, peace meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

Nuh violence spills over into Gurugram, mosque torched

Nuh violence spills over into Gurugram, mosque torched

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances