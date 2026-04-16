Police Investigate Death of Woman Labourer in Sonipat

Police in Sonipat, Haryana, are investigating the suspected murder of a 58-year-old woman labourer whose body was found near a brick kiln.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 58-year-old woman labourer was found dead near a brick kiln in Sonipat, Haryana.

Police suspect the woman was murdered, possibly with a brick.

The victim, Rajamhal, was a native of Bihar and resided in the Kharkhoda area with her family.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The body of a 58-year-old woman labourer was found near a brick kiln in Haryana's Sonipat on Thursday, with police suspecting murder.

A PCR call was received from locals in the morning after the body was spotted, police said.

Kharkhoda SHO Pawan Kumar said Rajamhal, a native of Bihar, resided with her family in the area.

"She was found murdered near the road adjoining temporary rooms built in the fields near a brick kiln in Kharkhoda. She appears to have been hit with a brick," Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.