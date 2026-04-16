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Home  » News » Police Investigate Death of Woman Labourer in Sonipat

Police Investigate Death of Woman Labourer in Sonipat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 14:48 IST

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Police in Sonipat, Haryana, are investigating the suspected murder of a 58-year-old woman labourer whose body was found near a brick kiln.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 58-year-old woman labourer was found dead near a brick kiln in Sonipat, Haryana.
  • Police suspect the woman was murdered, possibly with a brick.
  • The victim, Rajamhal, was a native of Bihar and resided in the Kharkhoda area with her family.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The body of a 58-year-old woman labourer was found near a brick kiln in Haryana's Sonipat on Thursday, with police suspecting murder.

A PCR call was received from locals in the morning after the body was spotted, police said.

 

Kharkhoda SHO Pawan Kumar said Rajamhal, a native of Bihar, resided with her family in the area.

"She was found murdered near the road adjoining temporary rooms built in the fields near a brick kiln in Kharkhoda. She appears to have been hit with a brick," Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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