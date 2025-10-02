HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra dies at 89

Classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra dies at 89

October 02, 2025 10:12 IST

Renowned classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died early Thursday. He was 89.

IMAGE: Born in Azamgarh in 1936, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra grew up to be a doyen of Hindustani classical music, contributing immensely to such styles of the form as Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan. Photograph: ANI Photo

A family member said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.

The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.

 

Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night, and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

"He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4 am," his daughter Namrata Mishra told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Mishra's family, and hailed the vocalist for his invaluable contribution to the Indian arts.

In a condolence message posted on X, Modi said it was his good fortune that he always received his affection and blessings and noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

Born in Azamgarh in 1936, Mishra grew up to be a doyen of Hindustani classical music, contributing immensely to such styles of the form as Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan.

Mishra received music training from his father, Badri Prasad Mishra, as well as Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of Kirana gharana, and Thakur Jaidev Singh.

He was an exponent of the Banaras gharana and the Purab Ang tradition of Thumri.

He won Padam Vibhushan in 2020 and Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Mishra's last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm.

He is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters.

His wife died four years ago.

