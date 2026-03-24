Haryana Government Takes Action Against LPG Black Marketing, Seizes Hundreds of Cylinders

The Haryana government is aggressively combating the black marketing of LPG cylinders, seizing hundreds and assuring citizens of ample supply amidst global concerns, while promoting PNG connections.

Key Points Haryana government is cracking down on black marketing of LPG cylinders, registering eight FIRs and seizing 825 cylinders.

Haryana assures citizens there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply and urges against panic buying.

The state government is promoting the use of PNG connections to mitigate potential gas supply issues.

Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours about fuel shortages in Haryana.

Haryana has sufficient stock of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG with major oil companies.

The Haryana government is taking strict action against those indulging in black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, with eight FIRs registered so far and 825 LPG cylinders seized, officials said on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar on Tuesday assured citizens that there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply in the state and there is no need to panic.

He said any irregularity related to LPG supply is being addressed urgently.

He emphasised that the government has a zero-tolerance approach towards black marketing and misuse of LPG cylinders.

"So far, eight FIRs have been registered, 52 people have been found involved, and 825 cylinders have been seized," he said, according to an official statement.

Minister Rajesh Nagar said that the supply of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG in the state is completely normal, warning that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours.

Seven FIRs have been registered in Faridabad, and one in Sonipat, and three vehicles have been seized during the crackdown, it added.

Government Response to Supply Concerns

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday evening after a meeting of the State Cabinet, which lasted for six hours, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while replying to a question regarding gas supply issues, said that due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, this problem is being faced globally.

The entire world is affected by it, he said.

He said the government has decided to promote the use of PNG connections.

He also said that currently, there are around 5 lakh PNG connection holders in the state, but nearly 2 lakh consumers are not using them.

Replying to another question, Saini said that to overcome the current global challenge, efforts should be made with a spirit of cooperation.

Saini said that strict action is being taken to curb black marketing of gas. Additionally, alternatives such as solar stoves and electric plates/stoves should be used.

He informed that 10 companies are currently supplying PNG.

LPG and Fuel Stock Availability

A spokesperson of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said in the past six days, oil marketing companies supplied 61,034 domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg, and the current stock at bottling plants stands at over 9.82 lakh domestic cylinders.

Regarding commercial LPG, he said in the past 25 days, 848 commercial cylinders of 19 kg were supplied, and the current stock at bottling plants stands at more than 1.79 lakh cylinders.

The supply of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG across Haryana is running smoothly, and major oil companies -- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- have sufficient stock available, the spokesperson added.