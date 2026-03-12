Hooda Criticises Haryana Government Over LPG Cylinder Shortages and Black Marketing

Bhupinder Singh Hooda is accusing the Haryana government of failing to address critical LPG shortages and black marketing, impacting residents and businesses across the state.

Key Points Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleges LPG cylinder shortages and black marketing are causing hardship for Haryana residents, demanding government intervention.

Hooda questions the Haryana government's claims of adequate LPG stocks, citing long queues and supply issues affecting both domestic and commercial users.

Hooda criticises the delay in mustard procurement, claiming the government is avoiding paying farmers the minimum support price (MSP).

Hooda accuses the Haryana government of failing to secure the state's rightful share of water from the SYL canal despite a Supreme Court verdict in Haryana's favour.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the "shortage" and "black marketing" of LPG cylinders were affecting common people and asked the government to take necessary steps to ensure the public did not face problems.

"Long queues are being seen in different parts of the state. Black marketing is also happening.

"The government should take necessary steps to deal with the situation and build confidence among people," the Congress leader told reporters here.

He further said if one goes by what the government is saying that adequate stocks are available, "then why are long queues seen outside gas agencies? The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders was already there, but now people are facing problems even for the domestic cylinders".

Referring to the West Asia conflict, Hooda said war is taking place and some difficulty arises, but the government should provide relief to the people and reassure them.

"The government should also give a statement clarifying the stock position. This is also the time when so many marriages are taking place.

"Hotels and restaurants are facing problems due to the shortage of commercial LPG. What will happen to common people who have booked these hotels for marriages? Where will they go?" he asked.

Government Response and Rajya Sabha Polls

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting with senior officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and officials of oil companies here to review the situation of cooking gas and fuel supply across the state.

During the meeting, officials of oil companies informed that the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG is normal at present, with adequate stock available with the firms, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, Hooda reiterated that his party will win one of the two Haryana seats for which polls will take place on March 16.

"The polling is taking place for two seats but there are three candidates. It is clear that one seat will go to the BJP and one to the Congress," he said.

Asked if the meeting of Congress MLAs here on Friday is going to be held in connection with the Rajya Sabha polls, Hooda said there are so many issues to discuss.

The Assembly session is currently on where so many issues are coming up while the issue concerning LPG availability will also be discussed as it concerns the public, he said.

To another question on the Rajya Sabha polls, Hooda said that while the Congress candidate is certain to win, "the BJP has to decide which of the two candidates put up by them is going to win".

Sanjay Bhatia of the BJP, Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh and BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal are in the fray for the two seats.

Nandal, a BJP leader, has entered the fray as an Independent.

Nandal had lost to Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district in the 2019 assembly polls. Before joining the BJP, he was also with the INLD.

The ruling BJP has 48 MLAs, the Congress has 37, the INLD has two MLAs and three legislators are Independents in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, with 31 votes each required for two candidates to make it to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

SYL Canal and Farmers' Issues

On the SYL issue, Hooda said the Supreme Court's final decision had already come in favour of Haryana but the government has not yet been able to secure the state's rightful share of water.

Answering the question on SYL, Hooda further said, "The Supreme Court delivered a verdict in Haryana's favour, no one can stop us from having our right. How can (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann prevent the SYL construction?"

Hooda then also took a dig at the BJP government in Haryana.

"There has been no discussion on SYL in the Assembly. This is so because the Haryana CM is frequently visiting poll-bound Punjab. He should take a stand," Hooda said.

On the issue of farmers, Hooda claimed the farmers are not getting the minimum support price (MSP).

"Even potato farmers are forced to sell their crop at Rs 50 paise per kg in Babain, Pipli and other places," he said.

Hooda also said the mustard crop arrivals have increased significantly in some of the major grain markets of Haryana, but farmers are worried as the government procurement is scheduled to begin only from March 28.

"The government should have started mustard procurement from March 12, but they delayed it because they don't want to give the MSP," he claimed.