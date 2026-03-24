Gurugram Officials Bust LPG Black Marketing Operation, Seize Cylinders

Gurugram authorities have taken decisive action against the illegal black market of LPG cylinders, seizing 32 cylinders and detaining one individual, demonstrating their commitment to combating the unauthorised sale of essential commodities.

IMAGE: Photograph: Manash Das/ANI Photo

Key Points Gurugram authorities conducted a raid targeting the black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders.

32 LPG cylinders were seized from a vehicle in Sector 12, Gurugram.

One person was detained for illegally siphoning gas from domestic cylinders into smaller ones.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections related to unauthorised sale of essential commodities.

Authorities emphasise zero tolerance for black marketing of domestic gas cylinders and are maintaining constant monitoring.

Acting against black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders, a team of the food and civil supplies department on Tuesday conducted a raid at a parking area in Sector 12 here and seized 32 cylinders from a vehicle, police said.

The team detained one person after he was caught red handed while siphoning gas from domestic cylinders into smaller ones at the spot, they added.

According to police, based on a tip-off about black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders, a team comprising Assistant Food Supply Officer (AFSO) Sunil Kumar, and inspectors Jitendra Kumar and Jogendra of the district food and supplies department and police personnel from Sector 14 police station, conducted a raid at a parking lot opposite Vivekanand Arogya Kendra in Sector 12.

The team found that LPG from domestic cylinders was being illegally filled into smaller cylinders, officials said, adding that all the cylinders were confiscated from the spot.

The team also apprehended Niranjan, a resident of Laxman Vihar Phase-2 and handed him over to the police.

Based on a complaint by Sunil Kumar, assistant secretary of the food and supplies department, an FIR has been registered against Niranjan at Sector 14 police station under sections related to unauthorised sale of essential commodities, police said.

Official Statement on LPG Black Market Crackdown

"Black marketing of domestic gas cylinders will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Such illegal activities not only violate the law but also infringe on the rights of ordinary citizens. Constant monitoring is being maintained to ensure that black marketing does not flourish at any level," said Dr Ashok Rawat, Controller, District Food and Supplies Department.

Sub-Inspector Dharmbir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered and the accused has been detained. A probe is underway and the accused is being questioning the accused.