Haryana Government Seizes Hundreds of LPG Cylinders in Black Market Crackdown

Haryana is aggressively combating the black marketing of LPG cylinders, with authorities seizing hundreds of cylinders and filing FIRs to ensure a stable supply for citizens.

Key Points Haryana government initiates strict measures against LPG cylinder black marketing, registering eight FIRs.

Authorities have seized 825 LPG cylinders and implicated 52 individuals in illegal activities.

The state government assures citizens of sufficient domestic LPG supply, discouraging panic buying.

Haryana has a zero-tolerance policy towards black marketing and misuse of LPG cylinders, promising strict action against offenders.

Petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG supplies in Haryana are reported as normal, with warnings against spreading false rumours.

The Haryana government is taking strict action against those indulging in black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, with eight FIRs registered so far and 825 LPG cylinders seized, officials said on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar on Tuesday assured citizens that there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply in the state and there is no need to panic.

He said any irregularity related to LPG supply is being addressed urgently.

The minister stated that the state government has taken strict action against black marketing and illegal use of LPG cylinders.

"So far, eight FIRs have been registered, 52 individuals have been found involved and 825 cylinders have been seized," he said, according to an official statement.

He emphasised that the government has a zero-tolerance approach towards black marketing and misuse of LPG cylinders.

The minister also clarified that the supply of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG in the state is completely normal, warning that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours.

Regional Breakdown of Seized LPG Cylinders

Out of the 825 domestic LPG cylinders seized, 131 were from Jhajjar, 109 from Mahendragarh, 86 from Ambala, 21 from Bhiwani, 2 from Faridabad, 71 from Fatehabad, 75 from Gurugram, 39 from Hisar, 17 from Jind, 10 from Kaithal, 44 from Karnal, 21 from Kurukshetra, 16 from Nuh, 23 from Panipat, 21 from Rewari, 98 from Rohtak, 12 from Sirsa, 12 from Sonipat, and 17 from Yamunanagar, the statement said, quoting a spokesperson of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Seven FIRs have been registered in Faridabad and one in Sonipat, and three vehicles have been seized during the crackdown, it added.

LPG Supply and Stock Levels in Haryana

The spokesperson further said in the past six days, oil marketing companies supplied 61,034 domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg, and the current stock at bottling plants stands at over 9.82 lakh domestic cylinders.

Regarding commercial LPG, he said in the past 25 days, 848 commercial cylinders of 19 kg were supplied, and the current stock at bottling plants stands at over 1.79 cylinders.

The supply of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG across Haryana is running smoothly, and major oil companies -- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- have sufficient stock available, the spokesperson added.