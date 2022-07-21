Haryana cops nab key accused truck driver in DSP murder case from Rajasthan

The Nuh police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver who had mowed down a Haryana DSP probing illegal mining.

IMAGE: Tauru Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sabbir, alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case.

"We arrested the main accused, Sabbir, alias Mittar, from the Pahari police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The accused, who is around 30 years of age, hails from Pachgaon. He had fled to his relatives. We are trying to nab his other accomplices," said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

State Home Minister Anil Vij told PTI that the truck driver was arrested from Ganghora village in Bharatpur district.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Anil Vij alleged that the mining mafia flourished under the previous Congress regime in the state led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

He said the present BJP-led government in the state has launched a crackdown against the elements indulging in any illegal activity, including illegal mining.

Vij said unfortunately DSP Surendra Singh lost his life in the line of duty.

At regular intervals, we keep carrying out raids and checkings and act against the elements who indulge in illegal mining, he said.

"Actually, this mafia flourished during Hooda's time. It flourished because of their weak policies. We are observing full strictness against such elements and our DSP lost his life in the line of duty," he said.

Vij said an "Operation Cleanup" is being carried out in that area. "After this no one will dare to indulge in such activities," he said.

Meanwhile, a second FIR was registered regarding a brief encounter between Ikkar and a police team.

As per the FIR, when the police team reached near Pachgaon and found the truck parked there, Ikkar came out and fired on them. In retaliatory fire he received a bullet injury in his leg, according to the FIR.

Soon after police arrested him and recovered a countrymade pistol and two cartridges.

According to a senior investigating officer, the seized truck was registered in the name of Jamshed, elder brother of Sabbir.

"We had raided the house of Sabbir last night. The house was found locked and all his family members were absconding," added the investigating officer.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

Hours after the officer's death, police arrested truck's cleaner Ikkar after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.