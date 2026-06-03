Haryana CM Saini Orders FIR, Directs Action On Morni Grievances

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took decisive action during a public grievance redressal programme in Morni, Panchkula, ordering an FIR against a negligent contractor and committing to significant infrastructure improvements and timely resolution of citizen complaints.

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini ordered an FIR against a contractor for delays in installing an electricity transformer in Morni, Panchkula.

During a public grievance programme, CM Saini addressed complaints concerning electricity, water, roads, healthcare, and pensions, ensuring prompt resolution.

The Chief Minister directed thorough probes into street construction irregularities and ordered immediate work on delayed road projects in Morni.

Saini committed to upgrading the Primary Health Centre in Morni to a multi-storeyed Community Health Centre and improving road connectivity across the region.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday ordered an FIR against a contractor over delays in installing an electricity transformer in Panchkula's Morni area. During a public grievance redressal programme in Morni, Saini also directed strict action against any official found negligent in the execution of the work related to the low-voltage problem in Gram Panchayat Tikkar Hills.

The chief minister heard complaints related to electricity, drinking water, roads, healthcare, education, transport and old-age pensions, resolving most of them on the spot. He said the remaining grievances would be addressed expeditiously by the concerned departments and directed officials to submit action-taken reports within the prescribed timeframe.

CM Saini Addresses Infrastructure & Public Services

Acting on a complaint alleging irregularities in street construction work in Babarwali village under Kudana Panchayat, Saini ordered a thorough probe and directed officials to complete the work at the earliest. Reiterating the government's commitment to improving connectivity in the region, he said every village in Morni would be connected by roads and claimed that the scale of road construction undertaken there during the BJP government's tenure was unprecedented.

The chief minister instructed officials to patiently hear every complainant and ensure time-bound resolution of grievances, warning of strict action against those responsible for unnecessary delays or negligence. He said the government's objective was to spare citizens repeated visits to government offices for redressal of their problems and directed officials to prioritise public-related work so that beneficiaries receive government services and scheme benefits without delay.

Commitment To Development & Timely Resolution

Taking note of complaints regarding delays in the construction of the Samlotha-Jiaghat road via Kudana Ghat and the Bhayal-Dundal road, Saini directed the Public Works Department to begin work immediately. Responding to a demand for upgrading the Primary Health Centre in Morni, he directed officials to expand the existing facility and develop it into a multi-storeyed Community Health Centre. Addressing complaints of low voltage in villages including Kudana Panchayat, Tikkar Hills and Bhavnaul, Saini instructed the Electricity Department to install new transformers wherever required and strengthen and repair power lines to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply.

Among those present were Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare) Vijayender Kumar and Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma.