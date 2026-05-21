Haryana CM Warns Action Against Officials Causing Public Harassment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pledges to take strict action against officials who harass citizens by making them repeatedly visit government offices, ensuring efficient delivery of welfare schemes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini promises action against officials who cause repeated visits from citizens.

The Haryana government aims for holistic development and effective delivery of welfare schemes.

Citizens are encouraged to include mobile numbers on complaints for direct departmental contact.

Development projects worth Rs 807 crore have been completed in the Ladwa constituency.

Drinking water pipelines laid in 65 villages of Ladwa constituency for Rs 11.51 crore.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state government will act against officials and employees who make citizens visit offices repeatedly.

The government's objective is to ensure holistic development of the state and to make sure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible citizen, said Saini.

Addressing Public Grievances in Haryana

While interacting with people during the 'Jan Samvad' programme organised at Ladwain in Kurukshetra district, Saini said that strict action will be taken against officers and employees who make the public visit government officers repeatedly to get their work done.

The chief minister urged people to mention their mobile numbers on complaint applications so that the departments can contact them directly regarding grievance redressal.

During the programme, the chief minister heard 338 grievances. A complainant informed Saini that he had purchased nearly seven acres of land in Bakali village several years ago and the pathway to the fields was part of the ownership record.

However, some persons allegedly connived with an official and got electricity poles and a transformer installed on the pathway leading to his fields. The complainant also alleged that he was receiving threats.

Taking serious note of the matter, the chief minister directed officers to initiate strict action.

Development Projects in Ladwa Constituency

Saini said drinking water pipelines have been laid in 65 villages of the Ladwa assembly constituency for Rs 11.51 crore. In Ladwa town, the Saharanpur-Kurukshetra road has been widened into a four-lane road at a cost of Rs 10.20 crore.

He further said that the SDM office building is being constructed costing Rs 16.20 crore.

Saini said the BJP government has carried out "unprecedented development works in Ladwa" in sectors such as infrastructure, social harmony, irrigation, health, animal husbandry, sports, environmental conservation and urban amenities.

Investment in Haryana's Development

Highlighting the government's development initiatives, he said Rs 807 crore have been spent on development works in the Ladwa assembly constituency during the last eleven-and-a-half years, compared to only Rs 310 crore spent during the previous Congress government's ten-year tenure.

A sewage treatment plant and sewerage network have also been established in Ladwa town for Rs 26 crore, he added.