Delhi teacher poses as woman, attacks sister-in-law over family row

A 27-year-old physiotherapist was allegedly attacked by her brother-in-law, who slit her throat while disguised in women's clothing, in the Rohini area of Delhi on Monday, to take revenge over an ongoing family dispute, the police said.

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, is a resident of Najafgarh and works as a teacher at a coaching centre. He has been arrested, police stated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yadav had been involved in a dispute with his wife and her family since April 2025, according to a senior police officer.

The police said that Yadav allegedly wore a wig and feminine clothing to avoid suspicion before going to the woman's workplace, a therapy centre in Sector-24, Rohini, where he attacked her in broad daylight.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 12.21 pm reporting that a woman had been attacked and her throat slit, but she was conscious. Police teams from Budh Vihar police station rushed to the spot immediately.

By the time they reached the building, the injured woman had already been shifted to BSA Hospital by locals and staff members. She is currently undergoing treatment and is unfit to give a statement, police said.

During preliminary inquiry at the scene, police questioned residents and staff members about the suspect's whereabouts. Several people informed the police that a suspiciously dressed person had been seen running towards an adjacent building shortly after the incident.

"Acting swiftly, teams cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in nearby buildings. The accused attempted to hide on the rooftop of a building. In a dramatic chase, a team climbed up one building and, upon spotting him, jumped across to another floor of the adjoining building to apprehend him before he could escape," the officer said.

After the accused was caught, teams immediately launched a search operation and went through his bag and outfit to check the weapon used in the commission of the crime.

A cutter blade allegedly used in the attack was recovered from his possession. Police also seized the wig and clothing he was wearing at the time of the incident, officials said, adding that the crime scene was secured and examined by a forensic team, which collected blood samples and other evidence.

During interrogation, Yadav allegedly claimed that he wanted revenge as he believed his wife's family had assaulted his mother during a dispute. Police are verifying his claims and probing the exact sequence of events leading to the attack.

Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from the therapy centre and surrounding buildings to reconstruct the sequence of events, including his entry, movements inside the premises and escape attempt.

A case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Budh Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway, police stated.