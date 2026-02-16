HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi teacher poses as woman, attacks sister-in-law over family row

Delhi teacher poses as woman, attacks sister-in-law over family row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2026 23:35 IST

x

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a man disguised as a woman attacked his sister-in-law, a physiotherapist, due to an ongoing family dispute, leading to his arrest and charges of attempted murder

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The accused, Jai Prakash Yadav, disguised himself in women's clothing to avoid suspicion before attacking the woman at her workplace.
  • Police swiftly responded to the scene, apprehended Yadav after a dramatic chase, and recovered the weapon and disguise used in the attack.
  • Yadav claimed the attack was motivated by revenge, alleging his wife's family assaulted his mother during a dispute, which police are investigating.
  • A case of attempted murder has been registered, and police are reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the events leading up to the attack in Delhi.

A 27-year-old physiotherapist was allegedly attacked by her brother-in-law, who slit her throat while disguised in women's clothing, in the Rohini area of Delhi on Monday, to take revenge over an ongoing family dispute, the police said.

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, is a resident of Najafgarh and works as a teacher at a coaching centre. He has been arrested, police stated.

 

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yadav had been involved in a dispute with his wife and her family since April 2025, according to a senior police officer.

The police said that Yadav allegedly wore a wig and feminine clothing to avoid suspicion before going to the woman's workplace, a therapy centre in Sector-24, Rohini, where he attacked her in broad daylight.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 12.21 pm reporting that a woman had been attacked and her throat slit, but she was conscious. Police teams from Budh Vihar police station rushed to the spot immediately.

By the time they reached the building, the injured woman had already been shifted to BSA Hospital by locals and staff members. She is currently undergoing treatment and is unfit to give a statement, police said.

During preliminary inquiry at the scene, police questioned residents and staff members about the suspect's whereabouts. Several people informed the police that a suspiciously dressed person had been seen running towards an adjacent building shortly after the incident.

"Acting swiftly, teams cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in nearby buildings. The accused attempted to hide on the rooftop of a building. In a dramatic chase, a team climbed up one building and, upon spotting him, jumped across to another floor of the adjoining building to apprehend him before he could escape," the officer said.

After the accused was caught, teams immediately launched a search operation and went through his bag and outfit to check the weapon used in the commission of the crime.

A cutter blade allegedly used in the attack was recovered from his possession. Police also seized the wig and clothing he was wearing at the time of the incident, officials said, adding that the crime scene was secured and examined by a forensic team, which collected blood samples and other evidence.

During interrogation, Yadav allegedly claimed that he wanted revenge as he believed his wife's family had assaulted his mother during a dispute. Police are verifying his claims and probing the exact sequence of events leading to the attack.

Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from the therapy centre and surrounding buildings to reconstruct the sequence of events, including his entry, movements inside the premises and escape attempt.

A case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Budh Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway, police stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man offered money to kill 'Mohammad Deepak' to gain followers
Man offered money to kill 'Mohammad Deepak' to gain followers
'Record the phone call, I am killing your sister'
'Record the phone call, I am killing your sister'
Wife sedates man, lover electrocutes him in Delhi murder
Wife sedates man, lover electrocutes him in Delhi murder
Youth murders parents, sister on wedding anniversary
Youth murders parents, sister on wedding anniversary
Scolded by employer, domestic help kills woman, her son
Scolded by employer, domestic help kills woman, her son

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika spotted at Mumbai airport0:32

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika spotted at Mumbai airport

WATCH: Tamannaah, Sara Dance At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri Celebration0:55

WATCH: Tamannaah, Sara Dance At Sadhguru's Mahashivratri...

'Rowdy Venugopal, puppet Khera': Aiyer's name-calling spree against 'Rahulian' Congress 9:46

'Rowdy Venugopal, puppet Khera': Aiyer's name-calling...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO