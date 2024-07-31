Harrowing scenes emerge from landslide-hit Wayanad

Harrowing scenes of dead bodies in sitting and lying positions inside destroyed houses could be seen as rescue operations resumed in the landslide-devastated Mundakkai hamlet in Kerala's Wayanad district on Wednesday morning.

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, Kerala on July 30, 2024. Photograph: CK Thanseer/Reuters

The rescuers could reach many inland areas, which were totally cut off, Wednesday morning only.

According to visuals aired on TV channels, at one place, army personnel could be seen breaking the tin roof of a house that was completely submerged in mud and using ropes to reach inside to retrieve the bodies of those trapped there.

A local man, who went inside one such house, said he saw mud-covered bodies in sitting positions on chairs and lying down on cots.

"The deceased persons might be sitting or lying down when the tragedy struck them in the wee hours of Tuesday," he said.

However, authorities have not officially responded about this so far.

Various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy, which has killed at least 123 people and left 186 injured.

Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by apprehensions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.