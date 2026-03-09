Gurugram Police Arrest Two in Civil Hospital Acid Attack Case

Gurugram police have apprehended two suspects after a woman was severely injured in an acid attack at the Civil Hospital, highlighting the dangers of mistaken identity and domestic disputes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Gurugram following an acid attack on a patient at the Civil Hospital.

The victim was initially admitted after being assaulted by her live-in partner.

A second woman mistakenly identified the victim as her husband's girlfriend and attacked her with toilet cleaner.

The victim suffered severe burns and was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak for further treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the accused's involvement.

The Gurugram Police have arrested two people, including a woman, in connection with an attack on a patient undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, police said.

The accused, identified as Pawan, had assaulted his live-in partner on March 9, following which she was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, they said.

While another woman, mistaking the patient to be her husband's girlfriend, had thrown toilet cleaner at her, they said, adding that the police are questioning both the accused.

A 30-year-old woman suffered severe burns on her face and body after a corrosive substance was allegedly thrown at her in the civil hospital. Later, she was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, they said.

Investigation Details

According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Sakshi, 30, a resident of Rewari district, revealed that, mistaking the patient for her husband's girlfriend, she threw toilet cleaner at her.

The police also arrested the accused Pawan, a resident of Rewari, who had lived with the victim woman in a flat in Sector 72 area in a live-in relationship.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Sakshi had a fight with her husband's female friend Meenkashi, who was admitted for treatment in the civil hospital," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Sakshi, after seeing the scarf/cloth (mistaking it to be Meenakshi), threw toilet cleaner on her, he added.

The complainant had registered the case naming Pawan, but till now his role has not been revealed, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.