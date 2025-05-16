HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to ISKCON: SC

Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to ISKCON: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 16, 2025 17:38 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society in the city.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The top court allowed the plea of ISKCON Bangalore challenging a Karnataka high court order that ruled in favour of ISKCON Mumbai over control of the iconic Hare Krishna temple and educational complex in Bengaluru.

A bench comprising Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih delivered the verdict.

 

ISKCON Bangalore had moved the top court on June 2, 2011 challenging the high court's verdict of May 23, 2011.

In the plea, ISKCON Bangalore, represented by its office-bearer Kodandarama Dasa, contested the high court judgment that overturned a 2009 order of a local court in Bengaluru.

The trial court had earlier ruled in favour of ISKCON Bangalore, recognising its legal title and granting a permanent injunction against ISKCON Mumbai.

However, the high court reversed this ruling and upheld a counterclaim by ISKCON Mumbai, effectively granting them control over the temple.

The legal tussle pits two societies with similar names and spiritual missions against each other.

ISKCON Bangalore, a Karnataka-registered society, contends that it has been operating independently and managing the Bengaluru temple for decades.

ISKCON Mumbai, registered under the national Societies Registration Act of 1860 and the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, claims that ISKCON Bangalore is merely its branch and that the property in question rightfully belongs under its jurisdiction.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh
'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh
ISKCON sells cows to butchers, claims Maneka Gandhi
ISKCON sells cows to butchers, claims Maneka Gandhi
Heavenward bound: ISKCON to construct 700-ft high temple at Vrindavan
Heavenward bound: ISKCON to construct 700-ft high temple at Vrindavan
Iskcon temple in Melbourne vandalised, 3rd in 2 weeks
Iskcon temple in Melbourne vandalised, 3rd in 2 weeks
ISKCON temple set afire, idol damaged near Dhaka
ISKCON temple set afire, idol damaged near Dhaka

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

webstory image 2

7 Coldest Capital Cities In The World

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

VIDEOS

Annanya Panday spotted outside gym1:08

Annanya Panday spotted outside gym

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Bhuj airbase2:57

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Bhuj airbase

Riteish-Genelia ace comfy casual look1:05

Riteish-Genelia ace comfy casual look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD