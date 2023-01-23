ISKCON temple in Melbourne vandalised, 3rd incident in 2 weeks

An ISKCON temple in Melbourne's Albert Park was vandalised with anti-India graffiti on Monday, days after the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised on January 16, Australia Today reported.

On January 12, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was vandalised, with anti-India slogans on the walls of the temple, located in the suburb of Mill Park, Australia Today reported.

The management of Melbourne's International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple, also known as the Hare Krishna Temple, found their walls vandalised with anti-India graffiti in the early hours of Monday.

Speaking to Australia Today, Bhakta Das, director of communication for ISKCON temple, said that they were "shocked" by the respect for the place of worship and added that they have filed the complaint with the Victoria police.

"We are shocked and outraged with this blatant disregard for respect for the place of worship," Das said.

Shivesh Pandey, an IT consultant and devotee of the ISKCON temple, said that the Victoria police has failed to take any action against people who are running a "hate-filled agenda" against the Hindu community, the news report said.

"In the last two weeks, the Victoria police has failed to take any decisive action against the people who are running their hate-filled agenda against the peaceful Hindu community," Australia Today quoted Shivesh Pandey as saying.

The attack on the ISKCON temple comes two days after Victorian multifaith leaders held an emergency meeting with the Victorian Multicultural Commission, as per the news report. The VMC had issued a statement condemning the vandalism of Hindu temples in Mill Park and Carrum Downes.

Earlier, the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia's Carrum Downs was vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti. The act came to notice on January 16 after temple devotees came for 'darshan' amid the three-day long "Thai Pongal" festival which is being celebrated by Australia's Tamil Hindu community.

Patel, an onlooker who did not want to reveal his first name, told Australia Today about the vandalised walls of the temple when he visited the site on Thursday.

"When I reached the temple today morning all the walls were coloured with Khalistani graffiti with hatred towards Hindus," Australia Today quoted Patel as saying.

He added, "I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters."

In a statement to Australia Today, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir stated that they are "deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate." It said that they have remained committed to "peaceful coexistence and dialogue with all faiths."