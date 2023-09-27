News
Rediff.com  » News » Maneka Gandhi claims ISKCON sells cows to butchers; temple body hits back

Maneka Gandhi claims ISKCON sells cows to butchers; temple body hits back

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 27, 2023 20:33 IST
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi has gone viral in which she could be heard charging that the ISKCON is the "biggest cheat in the country which sells cows from its gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers".

Photograph: ANI Photo

The allegation has been strongly refuted by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) which called it "unsubstantiated and false".

In the undated video, Gandhi said that "ISKCON establishes gaushalas and earns unlimited benefits for the same from the government, in the form of huge lands."

"ISKCON is selling all its cows to the butchers and no one else does this more than them. They are the ones who roam on the road chanting 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' and say their entire life is dependent on milk," Gandhi, an animal rights activist, said in the purported video.

 

"I recently visited their Anantapur Gaushala (in Andhra Pradesh) and did not find even a single cow in good condition there...There were no calves in the gaushala, which means all of them were sold off," Gandhi alleged.

ISKCON, in response, said it has pioneered cow protection in many parts of the world where beef is a staple diet.

"Within India, ISKCON runs more than 60 goshalas protecting hundreds of sacred cows and bulls and providing personalized care for their entire lifetime. Many of the cows presently served in ISKCON's goshalas were brought to us after being found abandoned, injured, or rescued from being slaughtered," ISKCON said in a statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
What Swami Vivekananda Thought Of Gau Rakshaks
'A cow's life is more precious than a human being's'
'BJP government is doing little to stop cattle smuggling'
BJP assigns Ramesh Bidhuri poll duty in Rajasthan
Sania At Parineeti-Raghav's Reception
PHOTOS: Australia pick up comfortable win over India
HC says DGCA can take action against Akasa Air pilots
ISKCON bans monk for remarks on Swami Vivekananda

Is the world sniggering about our cow obsession?

