'Radical organisation': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh

Amid escalating concerns over the condition of minorities in Bangladesh, a new petition has demanded a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in the country.

IMAGE: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stage a protest against the arrest of ISKCON monk and Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das, in front of Vidhan Sabha in Kolkata on November 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The legal notice accuses the group of being a "radical organisation" that engages in activities threatening national security and provoke communal unrest, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

This comes amid the row over the arrest of former priest of ISKCON Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges, which led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.

The petition, submitted by Supreme Court lawyer Al Mamun Russell on behalf of 10 other legal professionals, demands the prosecution of individuals responsible for the alleged murder of government legal officer Advocate Saiful Islam.

The notice was addressed to Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.

According to the Dhaka Tribune report, the notice accuses ISKCON of operating in Bangladesh as a "radical organisation," allegedly inciting sectarian violence and promoting religious intolerance.

The petition also blames ISKCON over the alleged murder of a lawyer during protests after Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest, caling it to the organisation's "blatant disregard for law and order."

It alleges that the group has been forcibly recruiting members to impose its beliefs on traditional Hindu communities. It has also accused ISKCON of allegedly taking over Sanatan temples, evicting members of the Sanatan community, and even engaging in attacks on mosques

The legal notice also cites several violent incidents, attributing it to ISKCON supporters. It also mentions allegations of firearms being discovered in an ISKCON temple in Sylhet in 2016 and attacks on police vehicles during ISKCON processions in Gopalganj.

The petition claims that ISKCON's actions have "destabilised" the country and caused harm to Bangladesh's social and political fabric, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, reacting to this legal notice, Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance General Secretary Mrityunjay Kumar Roy strongly defended ISKCON, describing it as a peaceful organisation.

Roy criticised the petitioners, stating, "We strongly oppose this statement of those who are saying that ISKCON should be banned. What did ISKCON do? ISKCON is the international consciousness of Sri Krishna...it is a peaceful organisation which talks about Shri Krishna and works for the welfare of the poor."

His comments were made in light of the growing tension surrounding the arrest of former ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on sedition charges. The arrest sparked protests and unrest in the country, further fueling the debate over the organisation's role in Bangladesh.

Roy emphasised that ISKCON's focus has always been on spiritual and social welfare, contrasting with the allegations of radicalism. His comments reflect the strong opposition to the notion that ISKCON poses a threat to Bangladesh's social harmony, suggesting that the organisation's teachings of peace and welfare remain its guiding principles despite the ongoing controversy.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody. Das

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

Notably, ISKCON Bangladesh issued a statement on Tuesday denouncing the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and calling upon the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence.