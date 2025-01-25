Hamas frees 4 women Israeli soldiers

Hamas on Saturday released four captive female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday after parading them in front of a crowd.

IMAGE: All four Israeli soldiers were taken captive from Nahal Oz military base, about a kilometre away from the Gaza border. Photograph: @IDF/X

The four soldiers -- Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag -- were taken captive from Nahal Oz military base in Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.

Israel was set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees later in the day as part of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month-old war in Gaza.

Crowds had earlier begun to gather in Tel Aviv and Gaza City ahead of the expected swap between Israel and Hamas, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend and another test for the deal.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group. The fragile deal has so far held, quieting airstrikes and rockets and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

In Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, a big screen showed the faces of the four female soldiers expected to be released. Some in the growing crowd wore Israeli flags, others held posters with the hostages' faces.

Hamas had mentioned on Friday that they would release the four Israeli women soldiers who had been held hostage since October 7, 2023.

This is the second exchange under the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.