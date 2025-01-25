HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hamas frees 4 women Israeli soldiers

Hamas frees 4 women Israeli soldiers

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 25, 2025 16:07 IST

x

Hamas on Saturday released four captive female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday after parading them in front of a crowd.

IMAGE: All four Israeli soldiers were taken captive from Nahal Oz military base, about a kilometre away from the Gaza border. Photograph: @IDF/X

The four soldiers -- Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag -- were taken captive from Nahal Oz military base in Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.

Israel was set to release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees later in the day as part of a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the 15-month-old war in Gaza.

Crowds had earlier begun to gather in Tel Aviv and Gaza City ahead of the expected swap between Israel and Hamas, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend and another test for the deal.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group. The fragile deal has so far held, quieting airstrikes and rockets and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

 

In Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, a big screen showed the faces of the four female soldiers expected to be released. Some in the growing crowd wore Israeli flags, others held posters with the hostages' faces.

Hamas had mentioned on Friday that they would release the four Israeli women soldiers who had been held hostage since October 7, 2023.

This is the second exchange under the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: When 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families
SEE: When 3 Israeli hostages reunited with families
Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in ceasefire deal
Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in ceasefire deal
Consistently called for...: India on Gaza hostage deal
Consistently called for...: India on Gaza hostage deal
The Hamas Attacks, A Year On
The Hamas Attacks, A Year On
Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire
Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Toppers Don't Want You to Know

webstory image 2

5 Extremely Imp Reasons To Drink A Lot Of Water Daily

webstory image 3

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

VIDEOS

Mamta Kulkarni becomes 'Maha Mandaleshwar' of Kinnar Akhada1:45

Mamta Kulkarni becomes 'Maha Mandaleshwar' of Kinnar Akhada

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Indonesian Prez Prabowo Subianto1:14

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Indonesian Prez...

Vande Bharat's successful trial run on world's highest rail bridge1:43

Vande Bharat's successful trial run on world's highest...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD