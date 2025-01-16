Consistently called for...: India on Gaza hostage deal

India on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

IMAGE: A demonstrator with Lebanese and Palestinian flags celebrates news of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Berlin, Germany on January 15, 2025. Photograph: Liesa Johannssen/Reuters

The announcement on the deal comes after 15 months of conflict in Gaza.

In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," it said.