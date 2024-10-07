The Hamas Attacks, A Year On

Israel on Monday marked the first anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas terrorists, the deadliest in the Zionist State's history, which sparked the brutal war in Gaza.

A series of memorials and rallies have been planned across the country to commemorate the attack, while the military said it was striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Crowds were participating in memorial events across Europe, North Africa, and Asia on Sunday, on the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack.

In London, thousands gathered in Hyde Park in a similar memorial event. The crowds chanted 'Bring them home' and waved Israeli flags and placards with the faces of hostages still held by Hamas.

IMAGE: People at the site of the Nova festival, where over 200 partygoers were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attacks, the day before the first anniversary of the horrific crime, in Reim, southern Israel, October 6, 2024. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli flag featuring a yellow ribbon, a symbol of support and solidarity with Hamas' held hostages, flutters near a building damaged during the deadly October 7 attacks in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, October 6, 2024. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A building damaged during the deadly October 7 attacks in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, October 6, 2024. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Ada Sagi, who was released after being taken hostage by Hamas, with her son during a communal memorial event dedicated to the memory of the victims of the October 7 attacks in Hyde Park, London, Britain October 6, 2024. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

IMAGE: A young attendee reacts at a pro-Israel memorial rally, nearly one year after the Hamas attacks in Manhattan, New York City, October 6, 2024. Photograph: Stephani Spindel/Reuters

IMAGE: A gathering to support hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack in Israel October 6, 2024. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: A gathering to support hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attacks in Israel, October 6, 2024. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: A man walks by the walls of Jerusalem's Old city with pictures of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, October 6, 2024. Photograph: Dedi Hayun/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman lights a candle as she takes part in a vigil in support of Palestinians, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 6, 2024. Photograph: Irina Dambrauskas/Reuters

IMAGE: A gathering to mark one year since Hamas's carnage in southern Israel, October 7, 2024. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A march towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence to mark one year since the October 7 attacks, October 7, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israel's President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog att an event to mark one year since partygoers were killed and kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attacks in southern Israel, October 7, 2024. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com