Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in first phase of ceasefire deal

In a major breakthrough, the first set of three Israeli hostages have been handed over to Israel on Sunday, in accordance with the hostage release framework for the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

IMAGE: The three Israeli hostages namely Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher released by Hamas, January 19, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy IDF on X

The three hostages --Romi Gnen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher-- are set to be reunited with their families after 471 days of captivity in Gaza.

The Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday confirmed that Hamas has released the three hostages and that they have been returned to Israeli territory.

Taking to X, the IDF stated that "They're home" and shared a photo of the three hostages.

According to the latest update by IDF, the 3 released hostages have arrived at the initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their mothers.

IDF officers from the Manpower Directorate and IDF medical officials are accompanying the released hostages during an initial medical assessment. The IDF representatives are also accompanying their families at the hospital and updating them with the latest available information.

The IDF earlier stated that the released hostages, accompanied by the IDF and ISA, will undergo an initial medical assessment following their return to Israeli territory.

"The 3 released hostages are currently being transferred to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza. They are accompanied by IDF and ISA special forces upon their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," the IDF said.

The implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire-hostage deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, came into effect today.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel confirmed that the first phase of the ceasefire-hostage deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, came into effect today at 11:15 am (local time).

Notably, the deal was earlier set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30 (local time).

Notably, the ceasefire deal suffered a delay hours before the implementation of the deal, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would not proceed with the agreed framework until Hamas provided the list of hostages to be released, adding that any violations of the agreement would "not be tolerated".

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, welcomed the return of the hostages and said the entire nation is rejoicing on the day, as it marks the beginning of a "challenging journey" of recovery and healing.

He added that their hearts are with all the grieving families, who haven't been yet united with their loved ones in Hamas' captivity.

"Romi, Emily, and Doron--so beloved and missed--an entire nation rejoices at your return. We send you and your families a huge embrace. This is a day of joy and comfort and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together.

"The eyes weep bitterly, and the heart rejoices. At this moment, our hearts are with all the anxious and grieving families whose loved ones have not yet returned. We will not rest or be silent until we bring back all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza--the living to their families and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest in dignity," he said.