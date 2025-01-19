HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire

Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 19, 2025 09:20 IST

Hours before the start of a ceasefire in the Gaza war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they won't be able "to move forward with the framework" until they get the list of hostages who Hamas will release.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin addresses the nation. Photograph: @netanyahu/X

"We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. Hamas is solely responsible," Netanyahu said in a post on X in Hebrew.

 

In a televised address, Netanyahu said Israel reserves the "right to resume war if necessary" with US support. He said he will ensure all hostages are brought back to Israel.

"We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support," Mr Netanyahu said in the televised statement. He added that Israel had "changed the face of the Middle East" since the war began.

On Saturday, the Israeli government approved the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas by a vote of 24-8.

Israel has not been told how many of the 33 are alive, though it expects the majority are.

Israel will receive a full status report on all those on the list seven days into the ceasefire. The order of release is not yet known. The identities of those set to return are expected to be provided 24 hours before each release, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
