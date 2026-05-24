Habitual Offender Arrested In Rs 1 Crore Delhi Burglary Case

A habitual offender has been apprehended in Delhi for a high-value burglary, with stolen jewellery, luxury watches, and cash recovered, marking a significant win for law enforcement in curbing property crime.

Key Points A habitual offender was arrested for a Rs 1 crore burglary in Delhi's Greater Kailash.

Police recovered stolen jewellery, luxury watches, and cash from the accused, Sanwara Gujjar.

The burglary occurred at a house in Pamposh Enclave, with gold, diamond, and silver jewellery stolen.

Police tracked the accused using CCTV footage and apprehended him during a raid.

The recovered valuables include a diamond watch, a Tag Heuer watch, and a diamond ring.

A habitual offender has been arrested for carrying out a Rs 1 crore burglary at a house in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Sunday.

Stolen jewellery, luxury watches and cash were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Rajasthan native Sanwara Gujjar alias Sunil (28), who was residing in Madanpur Khadar, they said.

Details of the Greater Kailash Burglary

According to police, a complaint regarding a burglary at a house in Pamposh Enclave was received on May 20 at Greater Kailash police station. The complainant stated that the house was locked during the day and upon returning at night, the locks were found broken.

"Gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore along with Rs 6.5 lakh cash were found missing," he said.

Investigation and Arrest

An e-FIR was registered and investigation was taken up. The teams scanned more than 250 CCTV cameras and tracked the accused's movement across nearly 10 kilometres before apprehending him during a raid on May 22.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and led police to the stolen items, the officer said.

Recovery of Stolen Items

The recovered valuables include a diamond watch worth Rs 12 lakh, a Tag Heuer watch worth Rs 3 lakh, a diamond solitaire ring, earrings and a bracelet, besides Rs 3.57 lakh cash.

Police said the accused used to conduct recce of residential colonies during daytime and target locked houses before changing hideouts to evade arrest.