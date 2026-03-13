Delhi Police Arrest Serial Burglar 'Doremon' and Accomplice

Delhi Police have apprehended a serial burglar nicknamed 'Doremon' and his accomplice, solving 11 cases and recovering stolen property, bringing relief to residents of Ashok Vihar and Raja Park.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested a serial burglar nicknamed 'Doremon' and his associate Sunny during night patrol.

'Doremon' is known for lurking around residential and industrial areas to identify burglary targets.

The arrest led to the solving of 11 criminal cases, including multiple burglaries in the Ashok Vihar area.

Stolen property, including a motorcycle and various tools, was recovered from the accused.

Both accused confessed to their involvement in a series of burglary incidents during interrogation.

A serial burglar nicknamed "Doremon" for his peculiar style of lurking around residential colonies and industrial premises to identify targets before striking has been arrested along with his associate in northwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

Dinesh alias Doremon (26), who is also adept at mimicking the famous Japanese cartoon character Doraemon, as per police sources, was apprehended along with Sunny (26) on March 11 during night patrolling near a government bank at Raja Park.

Police said the patrolling team noticed two suspicious men dragging a motorcycle. When the police approached them for questioning, both appeared nervous and attempted to evade the officers but were quickly intercepted.

During the search, a spring-actuated knife was recovered from Dinesh, while the motorcycle found in Sunny's possession was verified to be stolen from the Ashok Vihar area.

Police claimed that with their arrest, they have worked out 11 criminal cases, including multiple burglaries.

Accused's Criminal History

"Doremon is a 'bad character' of Ashok Vihar police station and has 17 previous criminal involvements, while Sunny has one previous involvement in a night burglary case," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

Confession and Recovery of Stolen Goods

"During interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in a series of burglary incidents in the locality. Police said their arrest led to the working out of 11 cases and full recovery of stolen property in four burglary incidents," she added.

Among the recovered items are a stolen motorcycle, plastic bags containing iron pipe fittings, steel taps, copper wires and tools such as a demolition hammer, grinder, hammer and cutter.