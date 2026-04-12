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Jaipur Gym Trainer Busted for Luxury Car Theft Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 15:06 IST

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A gym trainer in Jaipur has been arrested for allegedly running a luxury car theft ring, supplying stolen vehicles to clients and leading a lavish lifestyle.

Key Points

  • A gym trainer in Jaipur was arrested for allegedly supplying stolen luxury vehicles.
  • Two stolen brand-new cars, a Hyundai Creta and a Mahindra Scorpio-N, were recovered from the gym trainer.
  • The stolen vehicles were traced back to thefts in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.
  • The accused lured clients by offering luxury cars at throwaway prices to impress them.

A graduate gym trainer was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly supplying stolen luxury vehicles on demand, with two stolen brand-new cars in his possession, an officer said on Sunday.

Mohammad Ashraf Khan was apprehended in the Jhotwara area of Jaipur following a tip-off about the two Delhi-registered cars stolen in the national capital.

 

A Hyundai Creta and a Mahindra Scorpio-N with temporary registration numbers were recovered at his instance. Both vehicles had been stolen from Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area earlier this year.

According to the police, on April 6, a team received information about the sighting of a stolen vehicle in Jaipur.

A team from the Delhi Police raided the area the very next day, coordinating with its local counterpart, and nabbed Khan.

Investigation and Modus Operandi

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the stolen vehicles from a person identified as Shakeel, a resident of Jaipur," a senior police officer said.

Police said Khan, a graduate working as a gym trainer, used to lure clients by offering luxury cars at throwaway prices. He also used such vehicles to impress his clients and lead a lavish lifestyle.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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