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Auto Driver Arrested After Robbing Woman in Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 21:44 IST

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In Gurugram, a woman was robbed and assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver, leading to a swift police response and the recovery of stolen valuables.

Key Points

  • A woman in Gurugram was robbed of her valuables by an auto-rickshaw driver.
  • The driver gagged the woman, stole her jewellery and belongings, and pushed her out of the vehicle.
  • Police registered an FIR and arrested the accused driver within hours of the incident.
  • The stolen items and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime have been recovered by the police.
  • The accused, Tazir, confessed to committing the crime after seeing the woman travelling alone.

A 54-year-old woman, working at a private company in Gurugram, was allegedly robbed of her valuables by the driver of an auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling alone in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

After looting her, the driver also pushed the woman out of the auto-rickshaw and sped away, they added.

 

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Sector 18 police station, and the driver was arrested within hours of the incident.

The snatched items have also been recovered, and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime has also been seized, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, a native of Himachal Pradesh, at around 2:30 am on Tuesday, she boarded an auto-rickshaw from IFFCO Chowk to her home in Sector 38, Gurugram.

On the way, the auto driver stopped his vehicle at an isolated place, gagged the woman and snatched her jewellery, wristwatch, bracelet and other belongings, and fled away after pushing her out of the auto-rickshaw.

Police registered an FIR after receiving a complaint regarding the crime and arrested the auto-rickshaw driver from the Sector 30 area within hours of the incident.

The accused, Tazir (37), is a native of Malda district in West Bengal.

Accused Confesses to the Crime

During interrogation, Tazir revealed that seeing the woman alone, he committed the crime, according to police, said Inspector Sajjan Singh, SHO, Sector 18 police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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