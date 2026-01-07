HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gurugram woman threatens cabbie with molestation case over fare

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 07, 2026 12:26 IST

A woman in Gurugram literally took a cab driver for a ride when she refused to pay the fare after an hours-long drive and threatened him with police action, authorities said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to police, cab driver Ziauddin filed a complaint alleging that a female passenger, Jyoti Dalal, booked a ride with him at 8 am Tuesday and asked him to take her to Sector 31, then to the bus stand, and then to Cyber City.

"She asked for some money, and I gave her Rs 700. She ate and drank at various places, and I made all the payments. In the afternoon, when I demanded she pay and end the ride, she became enraged," Ziauddin, a native of Dhana village in Nuh district, said.

 

The driver alleged that Dalal threatened to frame him for theft or molestation, and went to the Sector 29 Police Station, where she created a ruckus.

After she left, Ziauddin explained the matter to the police, and it dawned on them that Dalal was the same person who had earlier conned a cab driver, as well as a salon.

Dalal scammed a salon of Rs 20,000 and refused to pay Rs 2,000 to a cab driver, police said.

In February 2024, a video of Dalal arguing with a cab driver over the fare went viral.

"We have registered an FIR against Jyoti Dalal under fraud and other sections of BNS. A probe is underway, and she will be arrested soon," said Sector 29 Police Station SHO Ravi Kumar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
