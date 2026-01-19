HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Gurugram shocker: Doctor runs SUV over delivery worker repeatedly; critical

Gurugram shocker: Doctor runs SUV over delivery worker repeatedly; critical

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 23:34 IST

x

The Gurugram police arrested a government Ayurveda doctor for allegedly running over a delivery worker multiple times with his SUV, leaving him critically injured, in Sector 93 in Gurugram, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The horrific act, captured on a CCTV camera, was allegedly committed in a fit of rage as the victim would often park his motorcycle in front of the accused's Scorpio vehicle, causing him difficulty, an official said.

According to the police, the accused -- Naveen (41), resident of Hayatpur village in Gurugram -- was arrested on Monday evening. He holds a BAMS degree and works as an Ayurveda doctor at the Primary Health Centre, Daulatabad.

 

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he lives in Bhagat Singh Colony, located near a Swiggy store.

The delivery agent would often park his bike on the road, causing him difficulty in moving his vehicle. Holding a grudge against him, he ran over him with his car multiple time, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said, adding that, the accused is being questioned.

The incident took place on Sunday night at around 10:30 pm when the accused doctor, while riding in his black Scorpio, crushed the delivery agent standing on the roadside. The victim sustained severe injuries, while other gig workers standing nearby escaped unhurt.

The delivery agent was identified as Tinku (43), a resident of Chandpur ki Dhani village in Rewari district. He was rushed to hospital and admitted to the ICU where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

An FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station on Sunday night and the SUV was impounded but the accused remained absconding.

Enraged over the incident, a large number of delivery workers reached the Sector 93 police post on Monday and held a protest demanding prompt arrest of the accused. The crowd dispersed following assurance from the police and the accused was arrested on Monday evening, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Twist in B'luru road rage case, now IAF officer booked
Twist in B'luru road rage case, now IAF officer booked
If help had reached...: Man who tried to rescue drowning techie
If help had reached...: Man who tried to rescue drowning techie
Gaya road rage case: Rocky Yadav convicted for murder
Gaya road rage case: Rocky Yadav convicted for murder
Newly-wed Indian shot dead in front of wife in US
Newly-wed Indian shot dead in front of wife in US
Road rage case: SC holds Sidhu guilty, but no jail term
Road rage case: SC holds Sidhu guilty, but no jail term

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan Spotted With GF Gauri Spratt at Ramesh Taurani's Birthday Bash1:18

Aamir Khan Spotted With GF Gauri Spratt at Ramesh...

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress 1:13

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress

PM Modi, UAE President travel in the same car as they depart from the airport0:14

PM Modi, UAE President travel in the same car as they...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO