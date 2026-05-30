Gurugram Traffic Police Seize Fortuner For Rs 83,000 In Unpaid Fines

Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a Fortuner vehicle for failing to pay Rs 83,000 in traffic fines, highlighting the consequences of ignoring traffic violations and unpaid challans.

Key Points Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a Fortuner for outstanding traffic fines of Rs 83,000.

The vehicle had 10 pending challans for violations including illegal black films and missing registration plate.

Action was taken under Section 167(8) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for fines unpaid over 90 days.

Gurugram police are conducting special enforcement drives against traffic rule violators.

The traffic police urged vehicle owners to adhere to traffic regulations and pay challans promptly to avoid legal action.

The Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded a Fortuner vehicle for non-payment of traffic fines to the tune of Rs 83,000, officials said on Saturday.

The city traffic police conducts special enforcement drives, taking action against motorists who violate traffic rules. During vehicle checks, if traffic challans are found pending for more than 90 days and the associated fines are not paid, action is taken against such vehicles under Section 167(8) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, they added.

Crackdown on Traffic Violations in Gurugram

Traffic Inspector Lokesh and his team were conducting vehicle inspections on Friday when they stopped a Fortuner and examined its documents.

It was found that the vehicle had 10 pending traffic challans related to various traffic violations, totalling an outstanding fine of Rs 83,500. The major violations included illegal black-filmed windows and driving without a proper registration plate, police said.

Legal Action and Vehicle Seizure

The team took immediately legal action since the challans had remained unpaid for more than 90 days and the fines had not been cleared.

The Fortuner was impounded and moved to a designated parking facility, police added.

Police Appeal for Compliance

The traffic police appealed to vehicle owners and drivers to follow traffic regulations and pay challans on time. Strict legal action will continue against those driving without high-security registration plates, using illegal black films or committing other traffic violations, an official said.