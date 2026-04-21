Speeding Canter Kills Two On Scooty In Gurugram

In a tragic incident in Gurugram, two young men lost their lives after a speeding canter struck their scooty on the Pataudi bypass, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the fleeing driver.

Key Points Two young men on a scooty were killed in Gurugram after being hit by a speeding canter.

The accident occurred on the Pataudi bypass near Narhera village.

The canter driver fled the scene after the collision.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are investigating the incident.

CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify and locate the absconding driver involved in the fatal Gurugram accident.

Two young men travelling on a scooty were killed after a speeding canter allegedly hit their vehicle on the Pataudi bypass here, police said on Tuesday.

The offending driver allegedly fled with the canter, and a case has been registered against the unidentified motorist in connection with the incident, they added.

Details Of The Fatal Gurugram Accident

According to the complaint filed by Dilshad, a friend of the deceased, around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, he was with another acquittance Mehrban, when their friends, Mustafa (21) and Ayan (16) -- who worked as labourers in the Pataudi grain market -- arrived on an Activa scooty.

The four friends then headed to Narhera village, with Dilshad and Mehrban following on their motorcycle, while the Activa travelled in front.

"When the Activa reached the Pataudi bypass, a speeding canter coming from the direction of Saffengar hit the scooty. The impact was so severe that both friends fell to the ground and were seriously injured. The canter driver fled the scene with the vehicle," Dilshad said in his complaint.

Investigation Underway After Deadly Collision

The injured were rushed to Community Health Centre, Pataudi, where doctors declared them dead.

After getting information, a police team reached the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Based on Dilshad's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified canter driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Pataudi police station, police said, adding that teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area, and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, under which the FIR has been registered, is the new principal criminal code of India, replacing the Indian Penal Code. Cases involving fatal road accidents often involve charges of rash and negligent driving. Police investigations typically include gathering evidence from the scene, interviewing witnesses, and examining vehicle records to identify the responsible party.