Ghaziabad Call Centre Busted For Insurance Fraud

Gurugram police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud operation in Ghaziabad, arresting three individuals involved in a sophisticated scheme that defrauded victims through fake insurance and government bond investments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gurugram police busted a cyber fraud racket operating from a Ghaziabad call centre.

The accused allegedly defrauded people by posing as investment advisors for insurance policies and government bonds.

Police recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, and cash from the accused.

The investigation revealed that the accused used data from a previous insurance company to target victims.

The Gurugram police has busted an alleged cyber fraud racket being run from a call centre in Ghaziabad, arresting three men accused of cheating people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of investing in insurance policies and government bonds, officials said on Wednesday.

Insurance Investment Fraud Operation Uncovered

The accused allegedly ran the operation by making fraudulent calls to people and misleading them into investing in insurance policies and government bonds.

The police said they recovered 13 mobile phones, seven SIM cards and Rs 50,000 in cash from their possession.

According to police, the case came to light after a complaint was filed on January 21 at Cyber Crime Police Station Manesar by a man who alleged that a person posing as a representative of One Server Capital Advice LLP cheated him of around Rs 26 lakh on the pretext of purchasing insurance policies and government bonds.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections. During the investigation, a police team arrested three accused from Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Accused Identified and Apprehended

They were identified as Udit Chopra (31), Jitesh Kumar Srivastava (34), and Himanshu Premi alias Sardar (32), all from Delhi who were residing in Ghaziabad.

Jitesh and Himanshu were produced before a court and remanded in police custody for three days, while Udit was sent to judicial custody, police said.

Modus Operandi of the Fraud

ACP Cyber Gaurav Phogat said that during investigation it was found that Himanshu and Jitesh had previously worked in an insurance company in Ghaziabad. Using company data, they allegedly set up a call centre and contacted people, misleading them in the name of insurance policies and government bonds to commit fraud. Udit had allegedly been engaged by them to make the fraudulent calls.

Police said the complainant's defrauded money was transferred to a bank account from where it was withdrawn through ATM and cheque transactions.

Previous Arrests in the Case

Earlier in the case, police arrested bank account holder Shyam and Arjun Singh on May 6 for allegedly withdrawing cash through ATMs. Later, on May 8, Dharmendra Singh, accused of providing SIM cards, and Amit Kumar Yadav alias Satyam, accused of withdrawing cash through ATMs, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said further questioning of the accused is underway.