Delhi Fake Call Centre Busted for Insurance Policy Fraud

A fake call centre in Delhi has been busted for defrauding insurance policyholders with promises of bonuses, leading to multiple arrests and exposing a sophisticated scam operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Faridabad police busted a fake call centre operating from Tilak Nagar, Delhi, arresting six individuals.

The scammers defrauded people by offering fake bonuses on Future Generali Insurance Solutions policies.

A complainant was allegedly defrauded of Rs 7,70,630 in the name of pre-maturing a dummy insurance policy.

The call centre was operated by Mohammad Aslam Raza, Rohit Kumar, and Sachin Mittal, who obtained account and policy data.

Accused Mukesh, Rahul, and Shubham worked as callers at the centre and have been sent to jail.

The Faridabad police said on Thursday they busted operations of a fake call centre and arrested six people for allegedly defrauding people by offering a bonus on an insurance policy.

The call centre was being run from a rented accommodation in Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

According to police, a resident of Trikha colony in Ballabhgarh, lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station here, stating that he had a policy with Future Generali Insurance Solutions. On September 3 last year, he received a call from someone claiming to be from the company's verification department. The caller allegedly said he could offer a bonus of Rs 93,525 if the policyholder purchased a dummy policy and paid Rs 36,000.

The complainant accepted the offer and made the payment into an account based on the details provided, he told police.

After this, he received repeated calls from individuals claiming to be the employees of the insurance company, who allegedly extorted a total of Rs 7,70,630 from him in the name of pre-maturing the policy. Based on this complaint, a case was registered at the police station under relevant sections of the law.

A cyber police team traced the call centre to Tilak Nagar in Delhi during investigation and arrested the six accused on Tuesday night, officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Aslam Raza, Rohit Kumar, Mukesh Gupta, Shubham, and Rahul, residents of Delhi and Sachin Mittal, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, police said.

Inside the Fake Call Centre Operation

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the call centre in Tilak Nagar was being operated by Aslam, Rohit, and Sachin. They had rented two floors of a building," a police spokesperson said.

At the time of the incident, however, they were running the call centre in Delhi's Subhash Nagar, according to the official.

"Rohit, Aslam, and Sachin called the complainant and defrauded him of his money. The other three accused, Mukesh, Rahul, and Shubham, worked as callers on a salary at the centre. Aslam, Rohit and Sachin together used to obtain account, phone SIM and insurance policy data from others," the spokesperson said.

Accused Mukesh, Rahul and Shubham have been sent to jail while Aslam, Rohit and Sachin have been remanded to five days' police custody and are being questioned, the official added.