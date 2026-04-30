Ex-NSG Commando Killed In Revenge Attack: What Happened?

A former NSG commando, released on parole, was fatally shot in Gurugram in a suspected revenge killing linked to a previous murder case, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points Former NSG commando Sundar Fauji was shot dead in Kasan village, Gurugram.

The murder is suspected to be a revenge killing related to the 2018 murder of a sarpanch.

The victim was out on parole in connection with the sarpanch's murder.

Police have identified the sarpanch's son as one of the accused in the commando's murder.

A former NSG commando out on parole was shot dead in Kasan village under the Manesar police station area on Thursday morning in an apparent revenge killing, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sundar Fauji (55), was released on parole last month in connection with the murder of a sarpanch, Bahadur Chauhan, in 2018.

Details of the Attack

According to police, Fauji was out on a morning walk when the sarpanch's son, Rohan, and his close aide waylaid him near a market around 8.30 am, pulled out their pistols and shot him dead.

Eyewitnesses said that around five rounds were fired, adding that the accused immediately fled the scene while brandishing their weapons.

After the incident, the police reached the spot and rushed Fauji to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigation and Motive

A video of the killing has also surfaced. The entire incident occurred in just ten seconds, the police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Rohan wanted to kill Fauji to avenge his father's killing, police added.

Fauji, a resident of Kasan village, IMT Manesar police station, was accused of murdering Chauhan, allegedly over a financial dispute.

Police Statement

"One of the accused has been identified as Rohan. He is the son of Bahadur, a former sarpanch, who was murdered by Fauji. He was in jail in connection with the case and was released on parole on March 29," Sunil Kumar, SHO of Manesar police station, said.

"Rohan and his accomplice murdered him on Thursday morning. Both the accused are absconding, and efforts are on to nab them", Kumar added.