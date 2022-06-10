News
Woman raped in Delhi hotel by man she met on dating app

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 10, 2022 13:20 IST
A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by a man she met on a dating app, police said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Hyderabad, is absconding, a senior police officer said.

In her police complaint filed on June 3, the woman claimed that after meeting the accused on a dating app she went to the hotel with the man on May 30 where she was sexually assaulted.

 

Since then, the accused has allegedly stopped picking up her calls, she said in her complaint.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
