Gurugram Coaching Centre Owner Accused of Abducting Woman for Marriage

A Gurugram coaching centre operator has been booked for allegedly abducting a 26-year-old woman with the intent of marriage, sparking a police investigation and family outcry.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram police have registered a case against a coaching centre operator for allegedly abducting a woman for marriage.

The victim's family alleges the woman was lured into a 'love trap' and is being prevented from contacting them.

The couple claims they married willingly and have sought police protection from the Haryana High Court.

An FIR has been registered under abduction and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Gurugram police booked coaching centre operator Malik Asif Mohammad for allegedly abducting a 26-year-old woman for marriage, police said on Monday.

The family of the victim, along with members of Hindu organisations, met the police commissioner on Monday and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

They alleged that the woman is not being allowed to meet her family.

When the family went to the PG where she was staying, they found a note written by her in which she said that she was marrying Mohammad willingly, and if she was stopped, then she would commit suicide, the family said.

On the other hand, the couple approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and got married. The woman alleged that she was threatened by her parents and the couple got police protection on Monday, said the police.

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered under relevant sections of abduction and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on April 7.

The family alleged that Asif Mohammad, who runs a coaching centre, lured the woman, who had come to learn Spanish, into a "love trap", impregnating her twice.

The family lodged a complaint at Sector 14 police station against coaching centre owner Asif Mohammad for allegedly forcibly having physical relations with the woman.

"An FIR was already registered and we are investigating the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Chander Bhan, SHO of Sector 14.