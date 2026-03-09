Acid Attack at Gurugram Hospital Leaves Woman Severely Burned

A woman in Gurugram suffered severe burns after being attacked with acid inside a hospital, prompting a police investigation into the shocking incident and raising concerns about safety.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points A 24-year-old woman was severely burned in an acid attack at a Gurugram hospital.

The woman was previously assaulted by the same man earlier in the day in Gurugram.

The attacker followed the woman to the Civil Lines Hospital and threw acid on her.

Police are investigating the acid attack, reviewing CCTV footage, and will record statements from the victim and her family.

The woman is receiving treatment for severe burn injuries sustained in the acid attack.

A 24-year-old woman suffered severe burns on her face and body after a man, who had assaulted her earlier in the day, followed her to the hospital she was taken to for treatment and threw acid on her, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Civil Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday evening, they said.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Nuh district, had come to her aunt's residence at Subhash Nagar in Gurugram on Sunday.

The man, also from Nuh, followed her to Gurugram and insisted that she meet him.

The two had a fight on Sunday evening, when the man assaulted her.

The woman, who was injured from the assault, was taken to Civil Lines Hospital at Sector 10 by her family.

At around 8.30 pm, the man arrived at the hospital, threw acid on her and fled.

The woman, who sustained severe burn injuries on her face and several other parts of her body, was immediately rushed to the emergency room of the hospital.

Police Investigation Underway

Sub Inspector Anil Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, said, "The woman is being treated in the hospital. We are checking the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the hospital. We will take further action after recording the statements of the woman and her family."