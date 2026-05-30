Gurjar Community Defies Orders, Unveils Statues In Rajasthan

The Gurjar community in Rajasthan defied administrative orders by unveiling statues of their late leader and other martyrs, sparking controversy due to environmental restrictions in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

Key Points Gurjar community members unveiled statues of Kirori Singh Bainsla and other martyrs in Kushalipura village.

The unveiling occurred despite administrative objections due to the site's location within the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve's Critical Tiger Habitat.

The community claims the site as a martyr memorial associated with the Gurjar reservation agitation.

Tension arose between the Gurjar community and police, leading to heavy police deployment.

Vijay Singh Bainsla criticised a local MLA for not fulfilling a promise to install the statues.

Members of the Gurjar community on Saturday unveiled statues of their late leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and two other martyrs at Kushalipura village here, despite the administration's objections citing restrictions in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve area.

Statue Unveiling and Rituals

Officials said the statues of Bainsla, Shaheed Radheshyam and Shaheed Kanhaiya Lal were unveiled at a site the community claimed as a martyr memorial, in the presence of family members and community leaders.

Family members of the deceased performed rituals, including havan and prayers, with a large number of community members in attendance.

Vijay Singh Bainsla, son of Kirori Singh Bainsla, reached the site and took part in the ceremony, which was conducted with Vedic rituals and chants. The statues were brought to the site late Friday night, following which members of the Gurjar community began gathering in large numbers from Saturday morning.

Many were seen celebrating and dancing at the venue ahead of the unveiling.

Controversy and Restrictions

Officials said the site falls under the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) of the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, where installing statues is not permitted.

Tension prevailed on Friday when members of the community and police came face-to-face over the issue. Heavy police deployment from Sawai Madhopur, Karauli and Dausa districts was made in view of the gathering.

Community Demands and Criticisms

Gurjar community members said the site is associated with the Gurjar reservation agitation, during which some members of the community died. The community has been demanding development of a martyr memorial at the location, which the administration has opposed due to environmental restrictions, they said.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay Singh Bainsla criticised local MLA Jitendra Gothwal, alleging that a promise to install statues at the memorial site during the 2023 Assembly elections was not fulfilled.

He said the community had repeatedly urged authorities to act, but after delays, they decided to install the statues on their own.