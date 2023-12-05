News
Rediff.com  » News » Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 05, 2023 15:56 IST
Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area this afternoon.

 

"As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told PTI.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI that Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
